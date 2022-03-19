Newton Coin Project Price Up 148.8% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $4,952.87 and $28.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 148.8% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

