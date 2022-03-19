Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $311.77 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

