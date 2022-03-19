Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP Sells $113,150.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FL opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
