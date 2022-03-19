Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP Sells $113,150.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FL opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.