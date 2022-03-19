Reviewing Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moleculin Biotech and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 352.93%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -24.80% -21.71% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.91% -65.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($3.89) -3.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

