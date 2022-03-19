Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $798.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,638.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

