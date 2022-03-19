Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan Sells 756 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.