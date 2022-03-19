Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan Sells 756 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

