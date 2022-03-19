RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.32 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

