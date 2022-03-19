Nordea Investment Management AB Has $37.55 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,983,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $124.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $231.26.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

