Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,777 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $520.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.73 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

