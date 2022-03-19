Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 61,803 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,803 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $51,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

