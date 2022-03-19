DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $468.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 301.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

