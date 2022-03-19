NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 387.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,167 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $43,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 398.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

