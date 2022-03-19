Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total transaction of C$345,318.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$88.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

