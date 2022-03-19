Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CFO David Joseph Fallon Purchases 13,000 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Vertiv by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

