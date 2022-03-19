Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.53% of Trip.com Group worth $78,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of TCOM opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

