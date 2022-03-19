Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 179,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

