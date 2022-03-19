Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

