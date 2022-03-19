Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.76% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $93,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

