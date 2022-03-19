Kwmg LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

