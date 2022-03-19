Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 53,050 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $139,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

