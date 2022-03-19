Nordea Investment Management AB Has $170.87 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $170,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $151,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE:INFY opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

