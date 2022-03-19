Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.45. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PetIQ by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PetIQ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

