Nordea Investment Management AB Has $191.71 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $191,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

