Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,147 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $156,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HE opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

