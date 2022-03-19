Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

