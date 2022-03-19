Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 938,635 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $248,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of MNST opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.