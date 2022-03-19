Contrasting Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) & Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco BBVA Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 3 1 0 1.71 Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.95%. Given Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco BBVA Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 3.42 $2.96 billion $1.36 8.35 Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.28 $222.42 million $0.95 3.62

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Banco BBVA Argentina. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 44.27% 13.57% 0.73% Banco BBVA Argentina 9.04% 13.48% 2.15%

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

