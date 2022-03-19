Patron Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $64.83 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

