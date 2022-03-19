Patron Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07.

