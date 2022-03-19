Reviewing Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get KBC Group alerts:

2.5% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KBC Group and Banco BBVA Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBC Group presently has a consensus target price of $73.04, suggesting a potential upside of 93.23%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Risk & Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBC Group and Banco BBVA Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.98 billion 2.87 $3.09 billion N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.28 $222.42 million $0.95 3.62

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77% Banco BBVA Argentina 9.04% 13.48% 2.15%

Summary

KBC Group beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.