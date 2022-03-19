AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $1,728,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

