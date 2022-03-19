ZUM TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $437,649.29 and $95.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00469753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

