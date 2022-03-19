First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

