Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

