Contrasting Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Psychemedics and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 82.02%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 1.73% 3.15% 1.71% Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million 1.84 -$3.86 million $0.06 118.02 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.60 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.36

Psychemedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Psychemedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Exact Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines. Its testing results provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company provides its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

