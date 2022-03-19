Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

PLYA stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

