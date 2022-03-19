Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 655,000 shares of company stock worth $14,985,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $22,937,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

