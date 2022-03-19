Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Gilbert De Luca Buys 249,366 Shares

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Rating) insider Gilbert De Luca bought 249,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$246,373.61 ($177,247.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Eumundi Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Eumundi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eumundi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.