Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Gilbert De Luca Buys 249,366 Shares

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Rating) insider Gilbert De Luca bought 249,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$246,373.61 ($177,247.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel management and retail property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment sells owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

