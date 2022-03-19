F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 71,900 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in F45 Training by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in F45 Training by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in F45 Training by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

