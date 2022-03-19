F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 71,900 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
