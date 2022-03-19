Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $11,500,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

