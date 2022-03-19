Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$38.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.63 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.38.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

