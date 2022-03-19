Insider Selling: Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Saffire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00.

Life Storage stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

