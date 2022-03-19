Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin F. Roper Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.80 on Friday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.