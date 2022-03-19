Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin F. Roper Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.80 on Friday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

