United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $16,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

