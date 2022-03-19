Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 581,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after acquiring an additional 164,393 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,872,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

