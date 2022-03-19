Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $961,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.85 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

