Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,038 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

