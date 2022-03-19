AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

