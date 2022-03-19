Financial Survey: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42% Concentrix 7.26% 20.18% 10.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.46 $180,000.00 N/A N/A Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.90 $405.58 million $7.69 26.42

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

Concentrix beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

