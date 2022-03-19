Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

